Mamata threatens dharna outside BJP leaders' Delhi homes if attacks on TMC continue

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday turned the alleged attack on her party's Camac Street office into a direct political challenge to the ruling BJP, warning that she would travel to New Delhi and stage dharnas outside the residences of its leaders if "atrocities" against the Trinamool continued.

In a combative Facebook Live, Banerjee accused the BJP of sending "goons" to vandalise the TMC office in the early hours, assault party workers and loot documents and electronic equipment, alleging that the attackers acted with the Kolkata Police being "taken in confidence".

"Those who are carrying out such barbarity in the heart of Kolkata at midnight, one needs to think what they are doing in rural Bengal," she said.

She warned that if the political heat in the state was not lowered, the TMC would take the fight to the BJP's doorstep in Delhi. "If these atrocities on the TMC don't stop, I will go to Delhi and sit on a dharna outside the homes of BJP leaders," Banerjee said.

She said the party was ready for a "democratic movement" beyond the state, asking, "How long will you stop us? How long will this atrocity continue?"

The remarks came hours after TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee alleged that armed men backed by the BJP stormed his Camac Street office around 4.30 am and went on a vandalism spree.

Abhishek, who is away from Kolkata, shared purported CCTV footage showing masked and helmeted men leaving the premises carrying television sets, a printer and other electronic equipment. A room inside the office was seen strewn with damaged furniture and equipment.

The TMC alleged that an air purifier, printer, television sets and other electronic items were taken away, and that four party workers were assaulted and kept inside the office.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident.