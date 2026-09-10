Bengal CM Suvendu asks Durga Puja committees not to allow CPI(M) book stalls if they use term 'Sharodotsav'

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday directed Durga Puja committees not to permit CPI(M) book stalls outside pandals if the party refers to the festival as 'Sharodotsav' instead of 'Durga Puja', saying the term minimises its religious character.
Speaking in the state assembly, Adhikari accused sections of the Left of selectively targeting 'Sanatan Dharma' and the saffron colour, and urged puja committees to prevent such book stalls from operating.
"A section of professors, who are so-called Leftists, are attacking 'Sanatanis'. They are selectively targeting the saffron colour. I would ask all Durga Puja committees that if the Communists write 'Sharodotsav' (autumn festival) instead of 'Durga Puja' at the book stalls they set up, they should not be allowed to operate," he said.
The CPI(M) and its affiliates set up book stalls near Durga Puja pandals every year, selling Marxist literature, party publications and other books, while using the festival to reach out to people.
In 1954, the first such CPI(M)-associated book stall was set up in Park Circus on the initiative of veteran Communist leader Muzaffar Ahmed.
The practice became particularly significant as party workers and local leaders were generally discouraged from directly participating in religious events.
After the Left Front's defeat in 2011, such red-cloth stalls became less common, though they continue to be organised at select locations.
Adhikari said his objection was not to the sale of books during the festival but to what he described as an attempt to deny or minimise its religious character by the use of the term 'Sharodotsav', literally Autumn festival.
He also warned that opposition to 'Sanatan Dharma' or the saffron colour would invite strict action in the future.
"This is the right time to pull out and cast away the seeds that the Communists have sown in this land that gave birth to ideas like that of Naxalism," Adhikari said.
"Let there be an all-out war against them which may last three months," the chief minister said, asking BJP MLAs in the House whether they were ready for the "battle".
They responded with a resounding "yes".
CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim described Adhikari's statement as a "fascist attack" aimed at "igniting religious passion" through the alleged misuse of his constitutional position.
"These are fascist attacks to provoke the Bajrangis who set fire to party offices at night and carry out vandalism inside institution campuses," he told PTI.Questioning the chief minister's authority to decide a book-stall signage, Salim said the government should instead focus on issues such as education, health, industry, employment, commerce, price rise and civic amenities.
"He is supposed to address so many people's issues. Instead he is following the footsteps of his predecessor who had decided which books and periodicals to keep in public libraries," the CPI(M) politburo member said.
Defending the use of 'Sharodotsav', Salim said autumn festivals are celebrated across Asia and have historically been associated with agrarian societies.
"That's why Tagore had introduced festivals like 'Pous Mela', 'Barsha Baran' and 'Basanta Utsav' in Bengal," he said.
Salim said Durga Puja also provides a platform for a wide range of creative and cultural expression, including new publications, music albums, exhibitions and pandal installations, often using local resources.
"They want to stop that. All fundamentalist, codified religions do it; they make a list of dos and don'ts. It's an anathema against democracy," he said.
Salim said the CPI(M) would oppose any attempt to impose such restrictions, but clarified that the party would not issue any central advisory to its book-stall organisers.
"The CM has taken a constitutional oath and is supposed to implement the law. Which law dictates such things to be implemented? He is only rousing religious passion, misusing the authority of his chair and the sanctity of the assembly," he alleged.
(With inputs from PTI)