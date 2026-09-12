Suvendu backs Bengali food traditions amid row over non-veg during Durga Puja

KOLKATA: Days after West Bengal BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday once again made statements on Bengali dietary habits amidst the ongoing controversy over the non-vegetarian and vegetarian food issue triggered by self-styled seer Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is the head of Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh, and Hindu religious organisations.

While addressing an unveiling ceremony of the Ganesh Puja festival in Kolkata today, the Chief Minister said, “Bengalis offer prayers (puspanjali) after eating vegetarian food and they also offer ‘prasad’ with fish.”

“Dhirendra Shastri Bageshwardham Maharaj had come to Liluah, where lakhs of people had assembled. Bengalis know very well when prayers can be offered after eating vegetarian food and when ‘prasad’ with fish can be given,” Suvendu said.

On Thursday evening, Suvendu, along with several of his cabinet colleagues, was seen eating ‘prasad’ at Kalighat temple with fish as a damage-control move following Dhirendra Shastri’s controversial call to ban non-vegetarian food during the Durga Puja festival.

A large-scale controversy has erupted across West Bengal during the past couple of weeks over the forthcoming Durga Puja festival in the state, with Right-wing Hindu organisations and religious preachers like Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urging that Hindu Bengalis must avoid eating non-vegetarian food during the festival and at pandals.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata on Sunday, the Bageshwar Dham chief said he does not like it when “dirty” non-vegetarian food is eaten during Durga Puja and at gatherings linked to the festivities.