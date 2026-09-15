Rs 2 crore was spent to kill my former PA Chandranath, says West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that two crore rupees had been spent to kill his former personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath.

The BJP nominated slain Chandranath’s mother, Ransirani Rath, to contest from the high-voltage Nandigram assembly seat, and former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar will contest from Rejinagar for the upcoming bypolls scheduled for October 6 in the two seats.

Hansirani, accompanied by the Chief Minister, filed her nomination paper at the office of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Haldia in East Midnapore district.

After coming out of the SDO office, Suvendu claimed, “So far, I know two crore rupees were spent to eliminate Chandranath. ‘Bhaipo gang’ has supplied the money to the contract killers, who carried out the operation.”

“Seven persons, including the shooters and persons who had given them the contract for the operation, have been arrested. CBI has been engaged to probe the case because inter-state issues are involved behind the murder,” Suvendu said.

“Persons who handed over the money to the contract killers are from Diamond Harbour,” he said, claiming that he has heard their call records.

Significantly, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is a Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district in the state.

“I don’t know anything more about the investigation as the CBI is probing the case. Seven persons have been arrested, and a chargesheet has also been framed. I believe the accused will be hanged to death,” he said.

The CBI probing the Chandranath Routh murder case has not yet got any clue in connection with the seven accused persons’ link to the Trinamool Congress.

Five among the seven accused are professional criminals from other states. The remaining two, Sagar and Saheb Sonkar, are prime conspirators who are not from Diamond Harbour.