TMC submits new name, symbol choices to EC ‘under strongest protest’

The Trinamool Congress, led by founder and chairperson Mamata Banerjee, has submitted its response to the Election Commission’s interim order temporarily barring the use of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its ‘flowers and grass’ symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

According to sources, the party emailed its choices of alternative names and symbols to the poll panel at 11.36 pm on Thursday, submitting them “under strongest protest”.

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the Election Commission directed the two rival factions in the AITC dispute not to use the party’s name or its ‘flowers and grass’ symbol for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls. It also asked both sides to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning.