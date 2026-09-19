'They wanted to turn Bengal into Bangladesh': Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata's regime ahead of bypolls

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the October 6 assembly by-elections, alleging that her administration had "choked" the people of the state through rampant crime and extortion. He also claimed that the ruling regime wanted to turn Bengal into "Bangladesh."

Speaking to ANI in Patna regarding the political atmosphere in West Bengal, Singh asserted that the electorate is now seeking freedom from fear and credited West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari with providing an alternative.

"What is there to say? Whether a party contests the election or independent candidates do, the public there will cast their vote. The people there are now breathing in open air. Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the people's breath was choked. It was filled with crime and cut-money (extortion). People were scared, terrified, and they wanted to turn Bengal into Bangladesh. Today, Suvendu Adhikari-ji has created an open 'Ram Rajya' for a breath of fresh air," Singh said.

The Union Minister also took aim at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent allegations accusing the BJP of manipulating mandates and "stealing votes," calling the Congress leader a "robot" with a "polluted mind."