Mamata’s backing of Congress in Nandigram bypoll signals possible reset in Bengal opposition politics

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal chief minister’s support to the Congress candidate in the Nandigram assembly bypoll is a striking reversal of decades of political rivalry, observers feel, signalling a possible recalibration of opposition politics in the state at a time when the TMC is battling its deepest organisational crisis.

Banerjee's decision to back Milan Pradhan came hours after her faction's nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the October 6 contest following a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata.

The Election Commission had, meanwhile, frozen the Trinamool Congress' traditional name and ‘Jora Ghash Phul’ symbol amid an internal party dispute, allotting Banerjee's faction and her dissidents separate names and symbols for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Announcing support for Pradhan on September 18, Banerjee had described Congress as a "sister party" and a "natural ally", saying the decision was taken in the larger interest of the country and to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Banerjee had also said that she wanted to send a message about the future of the opposition alliance beginning from Bengal.