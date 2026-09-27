27 lakh names deleted because of Mamata, not BJP or EC: CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday blamed Mamata Banerjee for the deletion of 27 lakh names from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying neither the BJP nor the Election Commission could be held responsible.

Adhikari claimed the deletions were carried out by judicial officers in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court in a case filed by Banerjee herself.

“The responsibility for the deletion of 27 lakh names lies with Mamata Banerjee, not the BJP or the Election Commission. Judicial officers took the decision following the Supreme Court's directions in a case filed by her,” he said at a press conference.

His remarks came amid a renewed political row over the SIR exercise, with the Trinamool Congress alleging that genuine voters had been excluded from the rolls and demanding their restoration.