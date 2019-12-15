Home The Sunday Standard

Anil Baijal orders withdrawal of acquisition proceedings in Delhi unauthorised colonies

​The decision, however, will not apply 69 affluent unauthorised colonies, which are already out of the ambit of the scheme announced by the Centre to provide relief to 40 lakh residents.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

NEW DELHI:  To facilitate a smooth and unhindered process of conferring ownership rights to properties on government land, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

The decision, however, will not apply 69 affluent unauthorised colonies, which are already out of the ambit of the scheme announced by the Centre to provide relief to 40 lakh residents of those settlements.

A statement issued by the L-G office on Saturday said that directions had been issued to denotify the land in the delineated boundaries of unauthoriSed colonies, cleared by the Centre for granting ownership rights under PM-UDAY (PM -unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna).

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha passes bill to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

“Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued last (Friday) evening by the Land Building Department with the approval of L-G. It is a major step for recognising ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies where ever the proceedings of land acquisition is not completed,” said an official. 

He added that it will also help in smooth implementation of PM-UDAY (PM - unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna). According to the DDA, the process of fixing boundaries of the colonies will be completed by end of this month and their maps will be uploaded on the portal subsequently.  

The agency has also empanelled four agencies for fixing geo-coordinates and preparing a software-enabled drawing of the plot and neighbouring buildings to be submitted along with the application seeking ownership rights in unauthorised colonies. Geo-coordinates are a unique identifier of a precise geographic location of a plot/property.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Baijal Delhi unauthorised colonies Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp