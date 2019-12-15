Anil Baijal orders withdrawal of acquisition proceedings in Delhi unauthorised colonies

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To facilitate a smooth and unhindered process of conferring ownership rights to properties on government land, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.



The decision, however, will not apply 69 affluent unauthorised colonies, which are already out of the ambit of the scheme announced by the Centre to provide relief to 40 lakh residents of those settlements.

A statement issued by the L-G office on Saturday said that directions had been issued to denotify the land in the delineated boundaries of unauthoriSed colonies, cleared by the Centre for granting ownership rights under PM-UDAY (PM -unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna).



“Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued last (Friday) evening by the Land Building Department with the approval of L-G. It is a major step for recognising ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies where ever the proceedings of land acquisition is not completed,” said an official.

He added that it will also help in smooth implementation of PM-UDAY (PM - unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna). According to the DDA, the process of fixing boundaries of the colonies will be completed by end of this month and their maps will be uploaded on the portal subsequently.



The agency has also empanelled four agencies for fixing geo-coordinates and preparing a software-enabled drawing of the plot and neighbouring buildings to be submitted along with the application seeking ownership rights in unauthorised colonies. Geo-coordinates are a unique identifier of a precise geographic location of a plot/property.