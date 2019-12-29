Home The Sunday Standard

Shadow of gloom hangs on power projects in Jharkhand  

They had also promised to return the land acquired by the government, lying vacant for over five years, to original land-owners if they came into power.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters celebrate the party's success in the Assembly polls on the counting day in front of the residence of the party chief Shibu Soren in Ranchi Monday

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters celebrate the party's success in the Assembly polls on the counting day in front of the residence of the party chief Shibu Soren in Ranchi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI:  Fate of Adani Power and several other ongoing projects in Jharkhand hangs in limbo after JMM-led alliance government comes to power in Jharkhand as Congress Party, in its manifesto, had promised to cancel projects such as the Adani power plant, Mandal Dam and Icha Kharkayi Dams, while JMM talked about ‘reviewing’ them. 

ALSO READ: After Assembly polls defeat, BJP isolated in Jharkhand as Hemant Soren’s supporters continue to rise

Federation of Jharkhand Commerce and Industries, however, believes that if government tried to intervene in these projects, atmosphere of uncertainty will prevail as winning back confidence of business community will be an uphill task for the new Government. 

“Government should not intervene at this stage at it will further deteriorate the atmosphere. If every new government starts reviewing projects... then the atmosphere of uncertainty will prevail in the state,” said FJCCI president Kunal Ajmani. Chintamani Shah, whose 4 acres land was acquired by the state and handed over to Adani power project, is hopeful of getting back his land. 

