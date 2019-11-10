Sunni Waqf board makes u-turn, will not to file review petition challenging Ayodhya verdict

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute has laid the path for construction of a Ram Temple at the contested site, but none of the parties in the case have actually won the ownership of the land in question.

The apex court in its ruling has handed over the 2.77 acres of disputed land to Ram Lalla Virajman. This land will now be managed by a trust, which will be constituted by the Central government within a period of 90 days.

The ruling has also made it clear that in the scheme by Board of Trustees, appropriate representation should be given to Nirmohi Akhara, whose claim of getting the exclusive worship rights have been turned down.