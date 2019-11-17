Home The Sunday Standard

AAP faces BJP ire after Supreme Court’s Rafale clean chit

The protest came two days after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment, giving a clean chit to the Modi government.

Published: 17th November 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers erupt in protest near the AAP office on Saturday.

BJP workers erupt in protest near the AAP office on Saturday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here against the “baseless allegations” levelled by the party in connection with the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The protest came two days after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment, giving a clean chit to the Modi government.

ALSO READ: Rafale case - BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology

Led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party workers raised slogans against the AAP and demanded an apology from it for trying to “malign the image” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the Delhi BJP held a similar protest near the Congress headquarters demanding an apology on the issue. The saffron party released a statement saying that it organised the protests against the “malicious and baseless allegations” of corruption levelled in the Rafale deal.

In February, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conduct an “independent” raid at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seize files and make arrests in connection with the jet deal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion-dollar deal.

However, a separate and concurring verdict by Justice KM Joseph said the judgment “would not stand in the way” of the when it comes to acting on the complaint, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP BJP Rafale jets Supreme Court SC Rafale verdict Rafale verdict
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp