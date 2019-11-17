AAP faces BJP ire after Supreme Court’s Rafale clean chit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here against the “baseless allegations” levelled by the party in connection with the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The protest came two days after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to review its judgment, giving a clean chit to the Modi government.

ALSO READ: Rafale case - BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology

Led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party workers raised slogans against the AAP and demanded an apology from it for trying to “malign the image” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, the Delhi BJP held a similar protest near the Congress headquarters demanding an apology on the issue. The saffron party released a statement saying that it organised the protests against the “malicious and baseless allegations” of corruption levelled in the Rafale deal.

In February, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conduct an “independent” raid at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seize files and make arrests in connection with the jet deal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion-dollar deal.

However, a separate and concurring verdict by Justice KM Joseph said the judgment “would not stand in the way” of the when it comes to acting on the complaint, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)