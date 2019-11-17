Delhi Jal Board nod to revival of Timarpur pond

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has cleared the second phase of the lake development project, as part of which the defunct and dry Timarpur pond would be revived and a biodiversity park would be developed around it.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 34 crores. While the area earmarked for the project spans 45 acres, 38 acres have been allocated for developing the wetland and biodiversity park. A wetland-based sewage treatment plant will come up on the remaining seven acres.

“Developed in the 1940s, the pond fell into disrepair and has been dry for long. The construction of the wetland-based sewage treatment plant, which will generate 25 million litres of treated water per day, had been approved earlier. The plant will come up over seven acres at a cost of Rs 64 crores. The second part of the project — development of the lake and landscaping of the area — was approved on Friday,” a DJB official told this newspaper.

According to DJB officials, the lake will have a water holding capacity of 35 million litres and would also feature such utilities and attractions as crescent promenades, peripheral road, boardwalk, lazy river, children’s playing area and a water fountain, among others.

“Since the area is situated near the Yamuna, it overlaps the flood plain and nearby urban settlements. We will develop recharge pits as well, so that 15-20 million litres of groundwater is recharged every day,” the official said.

He said while work under Phase I is already underway, Phase II would start in another 10-15 days. The cost of the entire project has been estimated at Rs 98 crores. It is tipped to be completed in 12 months.

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which has designed the broad contours of the project, has also been roped in as a consultant.

“The idea is to revive the sewage treatment capacity which the oxidation pond once had,” he said.