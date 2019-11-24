Education shouldn’t be cheap, but free: JNU protestors

NEW DELHI: Apart from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who have been protesting against the fee hike for more than three weeks, hundreds of students from Ambedkar University, AIIMS, Delhi University, Jamia and IIT also voiced their concerns about the issue here on Saturday. Many of them said that they fear a similar fee hike in their institutes.

“Instead of making education free, they are increasing the fee. Students who have no resources back home, in their states, come to Delhi with huge expectations. They take admission at institutions like JNU. You are not giving us employment, education, quality air, then what makes you our sevak?” questioned a student from Jamia Millia Islamia.

“Today you are doing this to JNU. Tomorrow, you will target AIIMS, then Jamia. If we remain silent now, we might end up suffering the same fate tomorrow,” said Shahla Khanum, adding: “JNU is the university that has always dared to question the government. That’s why they are trying to suppress them.”

The protesters demanding rollback of hostel fee hike at JNU included its teachers, alumni, current students and political leaders.

On their march from Mandi House to Parliament, they were stopped on the way and were directed to protest at Jantar Mantar.

Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the protest, said: “Women and underprivileged people will be affected due to this hike...spending money on universities is considered useless, but it is completely fine to build statues by spending Rs 3,000 crore.”

Protesters said their demand was free education for all. “It shouldn’t just be cheap. It should be free for all. When the Delhi government can provide free healthcare, free water, and free electricity, why can’t the Centre?

"When you can invest so much in building temples, you must invest in schools and universities. You are suppressing JNU to let Jio University work,” said a 24-year-old lawyer.

A JNU alumna, currently working with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), said that JNU was the only option with her after she finished her graduation from Delhi University. “I had to fight with my family to let me study after graduation. JNU was the only option, they agreed to. JNU gives hope to women like me.”

National Federation for Indian Women’s Delhi Secretary Alka Srivastava said: “We are in support of JNU in the fight against privatisation. Education is not a privilege. It’s a right...Police’s behaviour

towards students in the march (on Monday) was not appropriate.”