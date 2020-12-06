STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NC, PDP took turns to loot people of Jammu and Kashmir, says BJP

First it was Sheikh Abdullah, then Farooq, then Omar and now it will be another Abdullah.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh (Photo | ANI)

SRINAGAR: Raising the pitch against the mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir amid the District Development Council (DDC) polls, BJP national general secretary and Jammu & Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chug on Saturday alleged that the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were dynastic parties that had only looted the people in the past.

“Due to the actions of these parties in the last 70 years, the trust of people in democracy was shaken. The two parties were taking turns in forming the government in Jammu & Kashmir… They were taking turns to loot the people,” Chug said.

He said before coming to power, PDP founder Mufti Mohd Sayeed spoke against corruption. “But when he came to power, he did not act against the previous NC government,” Chug said. Claiming that people were fed up with these parties, Chug said, “NC is Abdullah and Sons.

First it was Sheikh Abdullah, then Farooq, then Omar and now it will be another Abdullah. What choice Jammu & Kashmir people had?…Mufti and sons and daughters.” In seven decades, the BJP leader said there had been layers of corruption in J&K.

“Now these layers are getting exposed,” he said referring to the controversial Roshni Land Act that has been cancelled after the high court declared it null and void. “The money provided for development in these years did not reach the ground.” Referring to voter turnout in three phases of the DDC polls, Chug said, “It is an indication that time for dynasty politics is over in Jammu & Kashmir.”

