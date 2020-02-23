Home The Sunday Standard

Aam Aadmi Party’s 'Kaam ki Rajneeti' to go national

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, AAP announced that it will fight all the local body polls in the coming time.

Published: 23rd February 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai during a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: In order to expand the reach of Aam Aadmi Party across the country, the party is all set to launch ‘Rashtra Nirman’ campaign on Sunday across 20 states. Soon after winning the national capital for the third time with a landslide victory, the party will kickstart the month-long nation-wide campaign which will showcase the Kejriwal model of governance, ‘Kaam Ki Rajneeti’.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will start a ‘Nation Building Campaign’ across the country which will run till 23 March. The politics of positive nationalism that the Aam Aadmi Party has started in Delhi, we will now take it across India. Posters are being prepared in different languages for different states, so that people can be easily reached through local languages. For this, the party has appointed coordinators in all 20 states” said party’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.

ALSO READ: AAP leader Gopal Rai seeks plan to fulfill green commitment

After his victory, the three-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that ‘politics of development’ will represent the Indian of 21st century and that this politics which people of Delhi have believed in for the third time is inspiring many state governments across the nation. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, AAP announced that it will fight all the local body polls in the coming time.

Appointing more than a dozen coordinators of different states Rai said, meetings of volunteers will be organised in all states. All AAP office bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of ‘positive nationalism’ and development which has come up in Delhi

According to Rai, a total of 16  lakh people joined the party since the Assembly polls through its “nation-building” initiative launched to expand its reach across the country. Right after the election, the AAP launched a campaign on February 11 under which it set up a phone number  9871010101. By giving a missed call on this number people can join AAP’s campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Nation Building Campaign AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp