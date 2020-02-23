Aam Aadmi Party’s 'Kaam ki Rajneeti' to go national

NEW DELHI: In order to expand the reach of Aam Aadmi Party across the country, the party is all set to launch ‘Rashtra Nirman’ campaign on Sunday across 20 states. Soon after winning the national capital for the third time with a landslide victory, the party will kickstart the month-long nation-wide campaign which will showcase the Kejriwal model of governance, ‘Kaam Ki Rajneeti’.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will start a ‘Nation Building Campaign’ across the country which will run till 23 March. The politics of positive nationalism that the Aam Aadmi Party has started in Delhi, we will now take it across India. Posters are being prepared in different languages for different states, so that people can be easily reached through local languages. For this, the party has appointed coordinators in all 20 states” said party’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.



After his victory, the three-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that ‘politics of development’ will represent the Indian of 21st century and that this politics which people of Delhi have believed in for the third time is inspiring many state governments across the nation. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, AAP announced that it will fight all the local body polls in the coming time.

Appointing more than a dozen coordinators of different states Rai said, meetings of volunteers will be organised in all states. All AAP office bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of ‘positive nationalism’ and development which has come up in Delhi

According to Rai, a total of 16 lakh people joined the party since the Assembly polls through its “nation-building” initiative launched to expand its reach across the country. Right after the election, the AAP launched a campaign on February 11 under which it set up a phone number 9871010101. By giving a missed call on this number people can join AAP’s campaign.