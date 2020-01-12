Home The Sunday Standard

'Maybe, one day they’ll be in detention camps', Arundhati Roy takes a dig at BJP

Arundhati Roy also hit out at the BJP government saying 'maybe, one day they might land in a detention centre'.

Author Arundhati Roy addresses a gathering during a protest against the CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Booker Prize winner and activist, Arundhati Roy joined protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday extending her support to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), anti-National Population Register (NPR) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) movement. 

Roy also hit out at the BJP government saying “maybe, one day they might land in a detention centre”.

“I have come to tell you that I am with you. When we all are together there won’t be a detention centre big enough to keep us. One day might come that this government that wants to divide this nation would themselves land into a detention centre and we would be azaad (free),” Roy said while addressing the gathering on Saturday afternoon.

She chanted slogans amid loud cheer: “Inquilab zindabad (long live revolution)”, Jamia zindabad, JNU zindabad, people of the nation zindabad”.

She also donated around 20 of her books including bestsellers “The god of small things”, “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness”,  to the open library of Jamia, “Read for Revolution”.

Police action inside the Jamia campus last month led to an uproar against the government and kindled massive protests across education institutes and states of the country against the CAA, proposed NRC and now NPR.

The government has now said that there has been no discussion on a pan-NRC and has been asking people to not worry about citizenship.

According to the government, the CAA has no provision of taking away one’s citizenship but instead will provide citizenship to minorities facing persecution in the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. These claims by the government, though, have been refuted and called out by opposition parties, protesting academicians and activists.

