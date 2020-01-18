Home The Sunday Standard

Mumbai says hic hic hooray as it gears up to shake a leg 24/7 from January 26

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray had batted for all-night eateries and other establishments in the city during the earlier BJP-Shiv Sena regime too.

Published: 18th January 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: The hospitality industry has given a whole-hearted thumbs-up to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s decision allowing shops, malls, pubs and eateries to remain open 24X7 at non-residential areas in Mumbai from January 26.“It has restored life and some excitement,” said Kunal Vardhan who runs the Atria Mall in Worli.

“It will truly make amchi Mumbai a global city.” His sentiments struck an instant bond with Niranjan Shetty, president of Restaurant and Hotel owners association. “Mumbai is known as ‘the city which does not sleep’ but it sure has lost some of its charm and nightlife in the last few years. There can still be life if the proposal is adopted for it will boost tourism, generate plentiful jobs and revenue.” 

In fact, Mumbai has hailed Yuva Sena Chief and now Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has been batting for all-night-open eateries and other establishments in the city since 2013.

Announcing the move, Aaditya said, “Indore’s Sarafa Market is also open at night. Even Ahmedabad city has made some changes in its policy last year. Mumbai, too, should not lag behind in providing similar facilities to people at night as the metropolis functions 24x7.” 

He said the move is expected to buoy tourism, generate demand, revive industries, create jobs at malls and shopping complexes, which would now have to allot at least three shifts for personnel to cope with a 24X7 cycle. To keep the shops open is not compulsory though. 

