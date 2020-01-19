Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi poll: Congress names candidates for 54 seats

The remaining 14 candidates are party veterans- a former union minister, Delhi ministers, incumbent councillors and at least two former MCD members.  

Published: 19th January 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely during a road show in East Delhi.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely during a road show in East Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Congress has relied on new faces to wrest its lost turf from the ruling AAP in the national capital. In its first list of 54 candidates released on Saturday, the party has nominated at least 40 new faces to take on AAP and BJP, which is also making a desperate attempt to end its political exile of 21 years in the city. 

The remaining 14 candidates are party veterans- a former union minister, Delhi ministers, incumbent councillors and at least two former MCD members.  

ALSO READ | Delhi poll: In the power hub New Delhi, it's 'Pehle AAP'

Former Delhi Congress chief and minister Arvinder Singh Lovely will be contesting from Gandhi Nagar seat, which he had represented four times. Another minister in Sheila Dikshit government and one of the prominent Muslim leaders in the party Haroon Yusuf has been nominated from Ballimaran seat.

However, senior Congress leader AK Walia has given ticket from Krishna Nagar. Former AAP MLA Adarsh Shastri is Congress’ nominee from Dwarka seat, where he would face Vinay Mishra, son of Mahabal Mishra, former Congress MP.

ALSO READ | Delhi poll: Congress campaign song recalls city under Sheila Dikshit

Other senior leaders — Narendra Nath, Mateen Ahmed, and Devendra Yadav have been nominated again from their traditional seats Shahdara, Seelampur, and Badli respectively. Former union minister Krishna Tirath is candidate from Patel Nagar (reserved) seat. She had switched over to BJP in January 2015 but recently returned to Congress. 

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, who unsuccessfully contested from northwest Delhi (reserved) in last Lok Sabha polls against Punjabi Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans, has been picked for Mangolpuri seat.

Other significance contenders Shivani Chopra,  daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who will be challenging AAP heavyweight Atishi in Kalkaji.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Polls Delhi Assembly Elections AAP Delhi Congress Delhi Elections 2020
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp