COVID-19: India’s eight most vulnerable districts are in Bihar, Darbhanga tops list, says study

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Eight of India’s 20 most vulnerable districts to coronavirus are in Bihar, with Darbhnaga topping the chart. Darbhnaga also reports maximum number of migration of labourers and is also one of the 15 most flood-prone districts of Bihar.

Bihar is witnessing an exponential growth of coronavirus cases, with the state capital emerging as the hotspot of more than 3,245 positive cases and reporting 28 deaths so far.

According to a latest study carried out in The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, published on July 16, Bihar has been found to be the second most vulnerable state to the infection of the Covid-19 after Madhya Pradesh and Telengana.

The study was conducted by Rajiv Acharya, associated with New Delhi based Population Council, and Akash Porwal, titled ‘A vulnerability index for the management of and response to the Covid-19 epidemic in India: an ecological study.’

It claims to have assessed the indices of vulnerability on 15 indicators in socio-economic, demographic, housing and hygiene, epidemiological and health systems together.

The study shows Madhya Pradesh leading the overall vulnerability chart, while Sikkim has almost zero vulnerability.

Arunachal and Himachal Pradesh come on the lower strata of assessed vulnerability to the effects of coronavirus.

In Bihar, as per the study, Darbhnaga was found carrying the overall score of 1.000 vulnerability after UP’s Sitapur district with overall 0.998 score of vulnerability.