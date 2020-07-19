STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19: India’s eight most vulnerable districts are in Bihar, Darbhanga tops list, says study

Bihar is witnessing an exponential growth of coronavirus cases, with the state capital emerging as the hotspot of more than 3,245 positive cases and reporting 28 deaths so far.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

A security person attempts to remove a roadside tea stall during the total lockdown in Patna Saturday July 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Eight of India’s 20 most vulnerable districts to coronavirus are in Bihar, with Darbhnaga topping the chart. Darbhnaga also reports maximum number of migration of labourers and is also one of the 15 most flood-prone districts of Bihar.

Bihar is witnessing an exponential growth of coronavirus cases, with the state capital emerging as the hotspot of more than 3,245 positive cases and reporting 28 deaths so far.

According to a latest study carried out in The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, published on July 16, Bihar has been found to be the second most vulnerable state to the infection of the Covid-19 after Madhya Pradesh and Telengana.

The study was conducted by Rajiv Acharya, associated with New Delhi based Population Council, and Akash Porwal, titled ‘A vulnerability index for the management of and response to the Covid-19 epidemic in India: an ecological study.’

It claims to have assessed the indices of vulnerability on 15 indicators in socio-economic, demographic, housing and hygiene, epidemiological and health systems together.

The study shows Madhya Pradesh leading the overall vulnerability chart, while Sikkim has almost zero vulnerability.

Arunachal and Himachal Pradesh come on the lower strata of assessed vulnerability to the effects of coronavirus.

In Bihar, as per the study, Darbhnaga was found carrying the overall score of 1.000 vulnerability after UP’s Sitapur district with overall 0.998 score of vulnerability.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp