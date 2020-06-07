BJP eyes 50:50 seat sharing plan in Bihar

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: With an early start to build up the campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP is hoping to pin down ally JD(U) to stick with the formula agreed upon by the two parties for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Incumbent chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to stress for ‘big brother’ role on the basis of his party’s larger electorate base, but the saffron party is in a mood to play hardball.

“The BJP and JD(U) should be contesting equal number of seats. That was the formula for the LS elections also.

The Lok Jan Shakti Party and other smaller allies would be given seats on the basis of winnability factor, and the remaining constituencies could be equally divided.

"This is what the BJP would want from the JD(U) but hard negotiations are on the cards,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The Bihar BJP unit is mobilising workers to tune in to the party’s Facebook page or You- Tube channel to listen to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will address the people of the state on Sunday.

Shah’s address is being projected as the launch of the party’s campaign for Bihar, which is scheduled go to polls in October-November.

“All throughout the lockdown, the Bihar BJP unit has been carrying out organisational work and is geared up to retain power in the state in the face of lakhs of migrants returning to their villages. There’s visible anger among them which may get directed against the NDA dispensation in the state if the Opposition is able to build a good campaign,” stated another BJP leader.

Shah will aim to rally BJP workers to counter the Opposition narrative of flip-flop on part of the Centre regarding the lockdown, which has left many migrant workers from the state unemployed.

“The political plot may suit the RJDCongress, but that will also make the CM lean on the shoulders of PM Narendra Modi to beat anti-incumbency, which will help us get the best bargain in seat adjustment,” said another state BJP leader.