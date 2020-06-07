STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Bihar, Jharkhand, UP engage most migrant returnees in construction work

These three states have received the maximum number of migrant labourers, 67.5 lakh as of Saturday, after the Covid-induced lockdown.

Bihar, Jharkhand, UP are mapping the skills of the workers in order to gainfully employ them.

PATNAn / LUCKNOW / RANCHI: The biggest chunk of migrant workers who have returned to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are engaged in construction activity, an analysis of the skill mapping being carried out by these states has revealed.

While it is 16.4% for UP, the percentages for Bihar and Jharkhand are 36.1% and 20.7% respectively. The skill sets of other labourers are varied.

There are drivers, tailors, electricians, carpenters, cooks, mechanics and even a small minority of banking and financial services.

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday during the hearing on the migrant workers that 1 crore had returned to their states.

The three states are mapping the skills of the workers in order to gainfully employ them.

Till June 5, UP had mapped the skills of 28.13 lakh workers out of the 32 lakh who have returned while Bihar had done so for 12.36 lakh out of the 30 lakh.

Jharkhand had finished skill mapping of 2.50 lakh labourers out of the 5.5 lakh returnees.

The need to employ the migrant workers is particularly pressing for Bihar as elections are due and if the government falters on this count it could be electorally damaging.

The apex court is also expected to pass an order on June 9 on the steps the government needs to take for their reemployment and rehabilitation.

Bihar has put the workers under 90 categories in 11 sectors, mainly construction, general services, electronics and electrical, healthcare, mechanic, and banking and financial services.

The maximum number, 7.98 lakh, are construction workers. Of these, more than 3.5 lakh are unskilled workers.

The skilled labourers have been categorized as floor tile mechanics, masons, carpenters, painters and blacksmiths, among others.

Under the general services sector the maximum number are tailors, 57,624, followed by cooks, drivers and delivery boys at 34,105, 29,624 and 11,426.

This sector also includes security guards, gas stove mechanics, vegetable sellers and rickshaw pullers. Workers of the electronics and electrical sector have been categorized on the basis of their skills.

There are AC/water purifier technicians, mobile phone repairers, refrigerator repairers and TV repairers. They number 20,437.

States face challenge to give jobs to returning migrants

The healthcare sector has 14,521 migrants categorised as dietician and nutritionists, nurses, fitness trainers and yoga instructors.

There are 3,555 workers under banking and financial services. Balamurugan D, the chief executive officer of the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society, which is overseeing the skill mapping, said the government would give employment to each migrant worker after details of the skill sets are shared with all the departments.

“Those who have completed their mandatory quarantine have already been provided employment in government schemes,” he added. In UP, skill mapping is being done under 94 categories.

Out of the 28.13 lakh migrants mapped till Friday, 18.31 lakh, or 65%, are unskilled workers. Of the skilled workers, 45.77% are construction workers while 7.86% are engaged in the services sector.

Agriculture labourers and factory workers constitute only 2.9% and 2.75%. Sources said while 18.19 lakh are willing to take up jobs, the remaining 5.37 lakh are uninterested.

The government feels 4.83 lakh of them are unskilled workers who may return to their places of work after the restrictions are lifted completely.

Jharkhand has launched Mission Saksham app, for skill mapping. They have been placed in 49 categories under 14 sectors. Maximum 49,942 workers are engaged in construction.

They include masons, painters, carpenters and electricians. Those in the automotive sector number 34,757. They include mechanics, fitters and welders.

The third biggest sector, logistics, has 22,238 workers. They include courier service workers, foodgrain godown workers and storekeepers.

