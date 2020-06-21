STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Keep calm and yoga on

Practicing Padmasana and Vrikshasana that are simple and easy-to-perform, greatly benefit those under depression, he informs. 

Published: 21st June 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga

For representational purposes

Practicing yoga daily has physical and also mental health benefits; the latter especially, being of utmost importance in this pandemic. This is why all health experts irrespective of the ‘pathy’ they specialise in, vehemently advocate yoga for achieving calm and peace. “The trinity of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation helps you achieve holistic health. These practices keep the body and mind in sound health, and benefit those suffering from depression, anxiety, negativity and mental stress,” says yoga-preneur Grand Master Akshar.

“Asanas align the physical body, pranayama fills the body with health and positivity, and meditation has the power to re-wire your brain to function towards positivity. The body and mind have a deep connection and the combined effort of asana, pranayama and meditation benefits the body mind index, giving the practitioner enough energy, positivity and good health,” adds Akshar.

Practicing Padmasana and Vrikshasana that are simple and easy-to-perform, greatly benefit those under depression, he informs. But yoga is not just a set of asanas; it a science through which we bring our awareness to our body, mind and spirit, says Pankhuri Agarwal, Spiritual & Oracle Healing Expert, SARVA – a yoga and wellness studio chain. 

“Asanas and pranayama helps us become aware of our inner power, which brings understanding, wisdom and peace,” she says. Asanas help the body produce more endorphins (that reduces the perception of pain and trigger positivity) and reduce cortisol (high cortisol can impair brain activity). Continuing to sing praises for this ‘way of life’, Agarwal says yoga can help you bounce back much easily in trying times. “With regular practice of yoga, depression can be turned into a state that is experienced for a short while and something to learn from. A mind that is supported by yogic practices is very unlikely to be chronically depressed or suicidal,” says Agarwal. 

“Although yoga has not received enough attention in medical literature, it has long been studied as a complementary treatment for mental health problems,” says Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru. Yoga, he says, modulates the body’s stress response systems as it helps reduce the degree of perceived stress and anxiety, which in turn, reduces physiological arousal by lowering the heart rate, blood pressure, and also improving respiration.

“Evidence suggests that yoga can increase heart rate variability that is a key indicator of the body’s ability to respond to stress flexibly. No one can deny the role yoga is playing in the current pandemic,” adds Dr Rajesh. The best thing about yoga is it keeps you physically fit without any dependence on fancy equipment. You can practice yoga in the safety and comfort of your home and at your convenience. But, a word of caution: Always consult a qualified yoga teacher about the correct way to practice an asana. Wrongly doing an asana can do more harm than good.   

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
yoga Yoga benefits Yoga mental health
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp