‘Super’ man for the economically backward aspirants of Bihar

BIHAR: Ranjit Kumar Singh, director of the Primary Education Department in Patna, is a household name in the corridors of power and among aspiring bureaucrats in Bihar. Since 2010, the 33-year-old 2008-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, who is currently on a cadre deputation in Bihar, has been training civil services examinations aspirants from poor families for free. Over the last 10 years, the academy, ‘Super 50’, has trained more than 1,700 students for various competitive examinations, including state and union civil services. Singh can’t be more satisfied as a teacher as many as 200 of his students are working as deputy superintendent of police (SP) in the Bihar Police and other state police.

Among the students taught by him free of cost are IRS, Account banking, police and in other services including the Bihar Administrative Services in Bihar and outside.He continues teaching even in the times of Covid-19 through online classes every day.Born in a middle-class family at Fatikwara village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, Singh has been cherishing a passion for teaching since his school days.

Singh still doesn’t forget the words his grandfather had told him when he was studying in Class V when devastating thunderstorm and rain lashed his village. The extreme had decimated much of their native wildlife, along with livestock. They were constantly exposed to the wind. The villagers were trying to contact the district magistrate, but they couldn’t get any response. “That was when my grandfather had told me that if you want to be something in my life, become a DM,” says Singh.

During his training for the civil services, Singh met many other newly inducted officers who had come from poor families and struggled a lot to realise her dreams. To ensure that other aspirants didn’t have to face similar hardships, Singh along with his friends established the ‘Super 50’ in Patna in 2010 where they train 50 poor students each batch. “I also grew up in a poor family. I knew the value of money. Seeing my colleagues who had struggled to become officers, I decided to guide those students who can’t afford coaching for civil service preparations,” Singh says.

“I make no compromise with my teaching passion, which is dedicated to uplifting society through education while promoting free teaching to the poor,” he adds. Mukesh Kumar, working as a block development officer (BDO) in Sitamarhi and Rajneesh Kumar, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Vaishali district’s Mahnar can’t stop thanking Singh for their achievements. “Singh’s teaching formulas help candidates crack tough examinations such as the UPSC and the BPSC,” Mukesh says.

Kundan Kumar is one of those students who was taught for free at Super 50 and has become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer.“The aspirants of various competitive exams are enrolled in the Super 50 through a free entrance examination, which is conducted twice in a year to assess the level of intelligence of aspirants,” says Vivek Kumar, another Singh’s student, who also got through in the All India Services, adding that 90 per cent of the aspirants studying at Super-50 have poor economic backgrounds.“I can skip my lunch or breakfast, but can’t afford to miss the online classes of the aspirants at the Super 50 every day,” says a student.

Buoyed by Singh’s determination, his father started a school at Desari in Vaishali in 2016 and named it ‘IAS Villa’ for budding civil servants.Singh has also written eight books on how to crack civil services and other competitive examinations.He was awarded the National Sanitation Award in 2016, the Mahatma Gandhi Swachata Award in 2017 and the Mahatma Gandhi Swachata Survey Award in 2018 for his work as a district magistrate in Sitamarhi.