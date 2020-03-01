Home The Sunday Standard

Riot-hit northeast Delhi schools closed till March 7

However, CBSE maintained that the Board exams will continue as per schedule.

Published: 01st March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A girl collects books at Rajdhani Public School at riot-hit Shiv Vihar. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the large-scale violence in northeast Delhi earlier this week, the Directorate of Education on Saturday declared that the schools in the area will remain closed till March 7.  

“CBSE exams for class X and XII will be held as scheduled from March 2 onwards in northeast Delhi as well. The board has filed an affidavit in High Court and the court has directed police and Delhi government to ensure safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas,” CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said.

The authorities ordered the closure of all the schools in northeast Delhi on Tuesday after the outbreak of violence on Monday. The Delhi government has demanded the suspension of the board examinations in the schools in these areas. In addition to the Class X and XII board exams, the school examinations up to Class XI were also postponed.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court asked the city police to ensure that the board examination centres in the violence-hit northeast area of the national capital are given proper security.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar was hearing a petition seeking a direction to change the examination centres for students undertaking Class X and XII CBSE examination.

The court directed that “exam centres must be sanitised” and asked police to ensure that “there is no breach of security.”

The bench said, “At present, the exams scheduled from March 2 onwards will be held subject to the situation on the ground.” The matter will now be heard on March 4.

