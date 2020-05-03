STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lockdown 3.0: Chaos, confusion as thousands of migrants rush to board trains for home

A day after special trains were allowed to transport stranded migrants to their home states, confusion and chaos reigned in many cities. 

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers sit in circles marked for them for social distancing at a railway platform in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day after special trains were allowed to transport stranded migrants to their home states, confusion and chaos reigned in many cities. In Bengaluru, hundreds of migrant labourers started arriving at the Majestic inter-state bus terminal and the city’s railway stations, hoping to head back home According to a state government directive, those who want to leave should submit an online application but it seemed many were unaware of the procedures.

In Chennai, hundreds of migrants took to the streets on Saturday demanding unpaid wages be paid and they be sent home. In Telangana, which operated a train with 1,225 labourers to Jharkhand on Friday, there was not much movement on the ground on Saturday. Kerala, which arranged a special train to Odisha on Friday, operated five trains on Saturday to transport 6,000 migrant labourers. Ernakulam district labour officer VB Biju said the entire process was micromanaged by all departments concerned.

ALSO READ: 43,568 stranded migrants return home by road in Andhra Pradesh

Many more are keen to go back to their states but delay in obtaining NOC from the respective state governments now pose a hurdle.

“These trains can start from here only after obtaining NOC from the destination states. Delay in getting NOC from some states have been creating difficulties,” said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Jharkhand, which received the first batch of migrants from Telangana on Friday, announced two more trains from Kota will be reaching Ranchi and Dhanbad on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with students. UP has so far brought over 12,000 migrant workers from neighbouring Haryana and 6,600 from Madhya Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown migrant crisis migrants
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp