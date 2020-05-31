DU to engage CSCs for J-K, Northeast students for online, open book exams; plan confuses some

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) has decided to engage Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country for students from Jammu and Kashmir and North-eastern states to appear for the online

Open Book Examinations (OBE) as there is internet connectivity and network issues in various parts. There are more than 2 lakh CSCs across the country where students can go and use the systems to appear for exams.

“The university is bound to protect the interest of those students who are residing in areas like Jammu and Kashmir and other areas which lack internet and hardware facility required for OBE.

To facilitate such students, the University has finalized to engage Common Service Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India,” read the 25 point OBE plan sent to all principals of college on Saturday by Dean of Examinations Vinay Gupta.

According to the varsity, students will be allowed to use the ICT infrastructure resources available with the CSC academy for downloading and taking print, scanning and uploading of answer sheets free of cost. As per DU, there are more than 2 lakh functional CSCs located at almost all gram panchayats across the country.

The information regarding the CSCs will be available at the official website of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Besides, the varsity said the students from remote areas who will not be able to attend the exams will be given the chance to write the exam in September.

However, the teachers and students who are against the online exams called the 25 point OBE plan arbitrary and confusing for both students and teachers.

“Delhi University administration is making a mockery of the examination process. In the absence of any clear-cut guidelines, there is confusion among students and teachers,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former member, Academic Council Convenor, INTEC.

Plea challenges open book exam, HC seek university's response

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi University on a plea challenging its decision to conduct online open book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses from July 1 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the university asking it to file a response to the plea by three students, belonging to economically weaker sections of the society, who have contended that this form of examination was beneficial only for those well off.

The petitioning students also claimed that there was no way to find out who was cheating when open book online exams are held.