Kolkata cops rebel, allege negligence amid COVID-19 outbreak

On May 19, a group of constables of the combat force chased an IPS officer of DCP rankand assaulted him.

Representational image of Kolkata Police (File Photo)

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police’s fourth battalion on Friday threw bricks and hurled abuses at their superiors to protest against the alleged negligence in ensuring the hygiene and safety of the constabulary inside the barracks.

This was the third incident of open rebellion in Kolkata Police in the past 10 days. The protesters alleged that the campus and barracks were not sanitised after one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19, a few days ago.

A few days later, constables went on a rampage at Garfa police station in south Kolkata after a colleague, who was suffering from a respiratory problem, died.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar described the revolt by the personnel of Kolkata police as ‘worrisome’.

“Concerned, aghast at happenings at Kolkata Police Training School; Garfa Police Station and now 4th battalion of Kolkata Police at Bidhannagar. Chinks getting exposed in historically impeccable Kolkata Police,” he wrote.

“Urgent fairness steps needed so that there is wholesome addressing of grievances effectively. Bureaucracy and police need to be distanced from any political affinity for sake of transparent and accountable administration,” another tweet read.

Congress leader Abdul Mannan expressed his concern over the frequent open rebellion in the force.

A video clip of the incident showed angry police personnel inside the fourth battalion compound shouting and throwing bricks targeting their seniors standing outside. 

