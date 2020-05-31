Three days post Assam oil well explosion, natural gas emission still on

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: Three days after an explosion occurred at an oil well in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday, the emission of natural gas from the well still continued on Saturday.

Sources in OIL said all possible measures had been already taken to save people living in adjoining villages by evacuating them to a safer location.

They said experts were working at the site round the clock to bring the situation under control.

The incident affected aquatic animals, including the endangered Gangetic dolphins, and fish at river Dibru. It poses a threat to the wildlife in Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal had called up Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday and apprised him of the incident. He had urged Pradhan to take immediate remedial measures to assuage the situation.