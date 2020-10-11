STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: Ram Vilas Paswan’s death triggers caste politics in state

JD-U is also utilising Manjhi’s HAM to make up for loss by LJP’s exit from alliance 

Published: 11th October 2020 08:53 AM

Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)

PATNA:  In a recent letter to LJP workers, Chirag Paswan has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD-U humiliated late Ram Vilas Paswan. “It has already been taken seriously by the SC communities,” the letter says. In Bihar, there are 38 Assembly constituencies reserved for SC/ST wherein the LJP did not have much impact. The buzz is that the sympathy factor caused by Paswan’s death would work in those constituencies.

“We will not forget the humiliation meted out to our leader,” says Chandan Ram, a Dalit youth, adding that a strong wave against JD-U is sweeping across the state, particularly Dalits.

The JD-U has given 22 tickets to women, hoping to get their votes on the basis of the liquor ban. Besides, 50% reservation has been given to the women of SC and ST in panchayat elections. The JD-U is also utilising Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM to make up for the loss caused by the LJP’s exit from the NDA.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to LJP
leader Ram Vilas Paswan | PTI

“But the LJP holds more influence among the Dalits than the HAM. Manjhi will also not go against the self-respect of Dalits because he remembers how Nitish had removed him from the CM’s post,” says Raj Kumar Paswan, an LJP leader from Hajipur.

“In several districts such as Khagaria, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada and Aurangabad, Paswan was a mass leader with support among almost all castes. He had spoken for 10% reservation for the poor among upper castes,” said LJP leader Pramod Kumar Singh.

About 16% of Bihar’s population comprises of Mahadalits, with Dalits divided into 22 castes.

JD-U sources say the party has recast its strategy post-Paswan and has involved maximum number of Dalit leaders to project Nitish government’s works for the welfare of Dalits, Mahadalits. 

“The JD-U is publicizing through mobile vans its promise for a job to a family member of any Dalit killed in crime, reservation to Dalits in local bodies, the Jal Nal Yojna and other works for the Dalit communities to counter the LJP influence,” said a Janata Dal-United leader.

