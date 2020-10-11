STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm law: No outcome from ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab; stir to continue

Punjab rail roko protest led to power outage.

Members of various farmers organizations block toll gates on the National Highway (NH1) during a protest over the new farm reform bills, in Amritsar, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  The ongoing ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab against farm laws is likely to continue as no decision could be taken at a crucial meeting of 30 farmer organisations in Barnala after most of their leaders failed to attend the meet on Saturday.

The protests have led to severe power outages in the state due to reduced power generation the movement of goods trains has been stopped since September 24 by the agitating farmers.

Reportedly, while agriculture tube wells are getting power supply only for two hours, the domestic consumers are facing power outage during peak hours.

A Congress worker during a farmers conference
in Jaipur on Saturday | pti 

There has been an acute shortage of coal with only about a week’s stock is left. Around 10 lakh metric tons of food grains could not be dispatched from the state.

Besides, there has been a shortage of jute bags. The railways has incurred a loss of Rs 210 crore in the last fortnight as freight movement has been hit largely.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group) general secretary Omkar Singh said: “At the Saturday meeting, no decision could be taken as the representatives of half of the farmer groups did not turn up. The protests will continue as earlier.

The next meeting will take place to discuss the issue on October 13 in Jalandhar where some decisions are expected to be taken.’’

He alleged that the government was trying to divert the attention saying there has been a shortage of coal for thermal plants.

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had claimed that due to the blockade of goods trains, the situation at the state’s coal plants was critical and they were left with only five to six days’ supply of coal. The farmers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have been squatting at rail tracks since September 24.

