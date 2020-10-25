STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Hand over MCDs to us and we’ll run smoothly: AAP

The government has also written a letter to the commissioners of three MCDs seeking an explanation over their poor financial situation.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP-led municipal bodies, Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that if his party is given the responsibility to run MCDs for one year, everything will be managed perfectly within the same amount of resources.

“At a time when the festive season has begun and people are awarding bonuses, BJP is not even paying the salaries of the people working for its MCDs. We are giving an open invitation to them (BJP) to hand over the MCD to AAP for one year and we promise that we will be able to provide salaries to workers, make Delhi clean, run schools and hospitals, well within the allocated budget and within the same revenue,” said Pathak.

ALSO READ: Delhi government wants authority of hospitals from MCDs, forget it, say civic bodies

AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issues of finances at MCDs. Scores of healthcare workers have stopped working at MCD-run hospitals over the past few days over no payment of salaries.

Keeping in mind the Covid- 19 patients admitted at these hospitals, the Delhi government intervened and shifted all these patients to government-run hospitals under its ambit.

ALSO READ: Delhi senior doctors set to go on mass leave from October 27 if salary issue not resolved

The government has also written a letter to the commissioners of three MCDs seeking an explanation over their poor financial situation.

ALSO WATCH:

The BJP in return has accused the AAP government of deliberately withholding rightful funds to create such a situation in which the MCDs are not able to pay basic salaries.

“I want to tell the BJP that it should stop indulging in blame games immediately. Everyone knows that according to a report by Chief Advisor Cost of India, MCD owes Rs 4,000 crore to the Delhi government. MCD has outstanding dues of Rs 6,000 crore towards Delhi Jal Board. BJP leaders have done nothing other than shoving the blame on others,” added Pathak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MCD Delhi hospitals Delhi government hospitals
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp