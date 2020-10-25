Hand over MCDs to us and we’ll run smoothly: AAP

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP-led municipal bodies, Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that if his party is given the responsibility to run MCDs for one year, everything will be managed perfectly within the same amount of resources.

“At a time when the festive season has begun and people are awarding bonuses, BJP is not even paying the salaries of the people working for its MCDs. We are giving an open invitation to them (BJP) to hand over the MCD to AAP for one year and we promise that we will be able to provide salaries to workers, make Delhi clean, run schools and hospitals, well within the allocated budget and within the same revenue,” said Pathak.

ALSO READ: Delhi government wants authority of hospitals from MCDs, forget it, say civic bodies

AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issues of finances at MCDs. Scores of healthcare workers have stopped working at MCD-run hospitals over the past few days over no payment of salaries.

Keeping in mind the Covid- 19 patients admitted at these hospitals, the Delhi government intervened and shifted all these patients to government-run hospitals under its ambit.

ALSO READ: Delhi senior doctors set to go on mass leave from October 27 if salary issue not resolved

The government has also written a letter to the commissioners of three MCDs seeking an explanation over their poor financial situation.

ALSO WATCH:

The BJP in return has accused the AAP government of deliberately withholding rightful funds to create such a situation in which the MCDs are not able to pay basic salaries.

“I want to tell the BJP that it should stop indulging in blame games immediately. Everyone knows that according to a report by Chief Advisor Cost of India, MCD owes Rs 4,000 crore to the Delhi government. MCD has outstanding dues of Rs 6,000 crore towards Delhi Jal Board. BJP leaders have done nothing other than shoving the blame on others,” added Pathak.