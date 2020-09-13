STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA in Bihar united, says BJP chief Nadda as Chirag Paswan mellows

Chirag Paswan criticism of the Chief Minister had raised doubts about the LJP fighting the election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his official residence in Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his official residence in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA:  The BJP has said it will contest the Bihar polls along with its allies, including Chirag Paswan-led LJP, under the leadership of JD-U chief Nitish Kumar. The remarks from BJP chief JP Nadda came on a day when Chirag Paswan tried to play down his party’s differences with JD-U. “There is no rift between the JD-U and LJP,” Chirag told a news channel, adding what he has been saying all along meant that the people’s problems should be brought to the knowledge of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The tone and tenor of Chirag sought to clear the wrinkles within the NDA as Nadda led a team of party seniors to a meeting with Nitish, which lasted around 40 minutes and focused on the tricky question of seat-sharing. Nadda went to the party office and launched the party’s Atmanirbhar campaign. He said all NDA allies — the BJP, JD-U, LJP and HAM — are united and will fight the polls without any differences.
“The NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will form the government again as the people have trust in the alliance.

The Opposition has lost the people’s trust”, he said, adding there were no differences in the NDA over seat-sharing. He said the ‘culture of politics’ in the country changed after 2014 with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister. It has shifted from ‘politics of preaching’ to ‘politics of performances’. “Gone are the days when politics was being done for the sake of politics. Now, a new era of development politics has begun through atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India),” he said.

Nadda said India cannot be self-reliant unless Bihar becomes one. “The NDA has a set of leaders who would do good not only for the state but also for the nation. When the people of Bihar can be achievers outside the state, why can’t they develop their own state given the right opportunities?” he said.
He also launched a theme song of the party for the Assembly elections and asked party leaders and workers to act as a bridge between the people and the NDA government. 

PM cautions against carelessness on Covid

Cautioning against lowering guard till an anti-corona medicine is developed, PM Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan to drive home his point. He said, ‘Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi, do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori’ (No carelessness till a medicine is found. Face mask and maintainting distance of two yards is necessary.) He said while inaugurating 1.75L houses under PMAY in Madhya Pradesh.

