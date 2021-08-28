STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For Covid-cured, one dose of Covaxin is equivalent to two doses, says study

As a part of the study, blood samples were collected from 114 healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received Covaxin at vaccination centres in Chennai from February to May 2021.

Published: 28th August 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Those who have got one dose of Covaxin after having contracted Covid infection before may have the same level of protection against the disease as those without prior infection but two doses of this Covid vaccine, a latest ICMR study has said. 

Covaxin, a whole inactivated virus-based vaccine against coronavirus has been jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR. 

In a pilot study conducted on 114 healthcare professionals, it has now been found that previous infection plus the first dose of Covaxin is equivalent to two doses of the vaccine in individuals who have not been infected by the virus. 

For the research, blood samples were collected from 114 healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received Covaxin from February to May this year by scientists attached with ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and the Division of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases. 

Of the individuals studied, 30 had a history of exposure to the virus while others did not. 

Prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 was determined at baseline and serum samples were used to estimate SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein-specific IgG (IgG N), spike protein-specific (IgG S) and neutralizing antibodies (NAb). 

Overall, good vaccine-induced antibody responses were seen in prior SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals, except in two, who received a single dose of Covaxin that was similar to antibody responses seen after a two-dose vaccination course administered to infection-naïve individuals. 

“Our results in a varied group of healthcare professionals and frontline workers lend support to the previous studies (albeit mainly focused on mRNA vaccines) that increased levels of SARS-CoV-2 binding and neutralizing antibodies are present after a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals and are comparable to the levels seen after two doses in those without prior infection,” the authors said.

Their paper also said that in conclusion, almost all participants with prior Covid infection, except two, had detectable antibodies at the time of vaccination.

The study offers evidence in support of public health-oriented and immunologically sustained vaccine strategies, the scientist noted.

They added that if these preliminary findings are confirmed in large population studies, a single dose of the Covaxin vaccine may be recommended to previously confirmed Covid infected individuals so that the naïve individuals could attain the larger benefit of a limited vaccine supply.

For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
For representational purposes
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
