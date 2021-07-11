STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Amid tourist rush, Uttarakhand cuts hotel occupancy to 50 per cent

Besides, officials of Dehradun and Nainital district administrations tightened the belt and made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those entering there from outside the state.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pictures and videos of tourists from the Mall Road in Nainital and Kempty Falls in Mussoorie had gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Pictures and videos of tourists from the Mall Road in Nainital and Kempty Falls in Mussoorie had gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

DEHRADUN:  After pictures of tourists flocking to Mussoorie, Nainital and other places in Uttarakhand and flouting Covid-19 safety norms went viral on social media, raising concerns among authorities amid a third wave scare, the state government on Saturday issued an order restricting occupancy of hotels to only 50 per cent of their capacity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said hotels in Dehradun, Nainital and other tourist places will now operate with a 50 per cent cap on occupancy to their full limit.  “We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

ALSO READ | 5,000 tourists turned away from Nainital as hill town fears Covid-19 surge

Besides, officials of Dehradun and Nainital district administrations tightened the belt and made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those entering there from outside the state. Preeti Priyadarshini, senior superintendent of police, Nainital district, said: “The rules are laid down to ensure that Covid-19 safety norms are not violated. We urge people to follow the rules and adhere to the guidelines.”

The strict rules are being implemented due to thousands of tourists flocking to the hills, threatening to infect others. Pictures and videos of tourists from the Mall Road in Nainital and Kempty Falls in Mussoorie had gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Last week, authorities had to stop at least 5,000 tourists from entering Nainital due to the unavailability of parking spaces and for failing to produce Covid-19 negative reports.According to estimates of the state tourism department and police, more than 10,000 people visited Nainital and Mussoorie last weekend — the two most famous hill towns in the state.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand hotels Uttarakhand tourism
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp