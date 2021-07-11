STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand on July 11 eyeing next year’s polls

This visit comes after the recent change of guard in the hill state and the newly sworn in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

DEHRADUN: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Dehradun on Sunday, confirmed members of the Uttarakhand unit of the Aam Admi Party. Kejriwal is also likely to address a press conference in the city. 

This visit comes after the recent change of guard in the hill state and the newly sworn in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the Prime Minister on Saturday.  Dinesh Mohaniya, state president of AAP said, “The press conference is on Monday at around 11am. Our honourable leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will talk to the press.”

Kejriwal also announced his visit on Twitter. In the tweet he also questioned why people of Uttarakhand couldn’t get free electricity like Delhi despite the former is manufacturing power while Delhi is not. State party functionaries said Kejriwal is likely to attack the state government and the BJP. 

ALSO READ | Eye on Uttarakhand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can't get free electricity like Delhi

Ravindra Jugran, state AAP leader in Dehradun said, “The state government has been cheating the people of Uttarakhand. They are promising just 100 units while the Delhi government gives 300 units of electricity. Despite manufacturing power, why do people of Uttarakhand have to pay so much for electricity?” 

The AAP is trying to make inroads in the hill state as Assembly elections are due next year. Earlier too, senior AAP leaders had visited Uttarakhand multiple times. The party has announced Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its Cheif Ministerial candidate. Colonel Kothiyal is a decorated Indian Army veteran and principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. The party recently announced that it will contest on all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand elections 2022 Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp