Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand on July 11 eyeing next year’s polls

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Dehradun on Sunday, confirmed members of the Uttarakhand unit of the Aam Admi Party. Kejriwal is also likely to address a press conference in the city.

This visit comes after the recent change of guard in the hill state and the newly sworn in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the Prime Minister on Saturday. Dinesh Mohaniya, state president of AAP said, “The press conference is on Monday at around 11am. Our honourable leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will talk to the press.”

Kejriwal also announced his visit on Twitter. In the tweet he also questioned why people of Uttarakhand couldn’t get free electricity like Delhi despite the former is manufacturing power while Delhi is not. State party functionaries said Kejriwal is likely to attack the state government and the BJP.

ALSO READ | Eye on Uttarakhand polls, Kejriwal asks why people of hill state can't get free electricity like Delhi

Ravindra Jugran, state AAP leader in Dehradun said, “The state government has been cheating the people of Uttarakhand. They are promising just 100 units while the Delhi government gives 300 units of electricity. Despite manufacturing power, why do people of Uttarakhand have to pay so much for electricity?”

The AAP is trying to make inroads in the hill state as Assembly elections are due next year. Earlier too, senior AAP leaders had visited Uttarakhand multiple times. The party has announced Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its Cheif Ministerial candidate. Colonel Kothiyal is a decorated Indian Army veteran and principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. The party recently announced that it will contest on all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand.