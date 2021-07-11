Tourism surges in Himachal Pradesh after state relaxes COVID curbs

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Over six lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh in past 35 days after the state relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Narkanda and Lahaul-Spiti were the preferred getaways for the tourists to escape the scorching heat in the north India.

On an average, the state receives over 1.3 crore tourists every year but owing to Covid-19, the number was only 32 lakh last year, a tourism department source said.

State Tourism Department Director Amit Kashyap said, “We welcome the tourists in but request them to flow the Covid-19 guidelines.”

As per the Himachal Police data, 2,57,179 vehicles entered the state in last two weeks of June. The Atal Tunnel at Rohtang has been a major attraction. A record 6,400 vehicles crossed the tunnel last Sunday, the highest in a day till date.

Mohinder Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association said, “There are 4,700 hotels across the state with 1.41 lakh rooms. The occupancy is 60-70 per cent during weekends, while on weekdays it is 30-40 per cent.”