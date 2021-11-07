STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawans among four more killed by spurious liquor in Bihar

With four more deaths after consuming spurious liquor in reported in Bihar’s Samastipur district, hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Saturday.

Published: 07th November 2021 09:25 AM

NEW DELHI:  With four more deaths after consuming spurious liquor in reported in Bihar’s Samastipur district, hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Saturday. The deceased included a BSF jawan and an army soldier. This was the third reported  hooch tragedy in the last three days. Besides, deaths of two more residents of Gopalganj, who had consumed liquor on Wednesday, were also reported on Saturday.

More people were also hospitalised at the Sangrampur village after they developed abdominal pain after consuming spurious liquor at the same occasion where the victims were present for drinking. Samastipur superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Saturday told mediapersons, “We have seized a bottle of liquor from the house of deceased army soldier Jagarnath Yadav and sent it to the FSL test.” The deceased BSF jawan has been identified as Vijay Kumar.

According to a rough data, 90 people had died in the last 15 hooch tragedies this year in different parts of Bihar.According to reliable sources from West Champaran, many of those who died after consuming spurious liquor on Thursday were migrant labourers who had come home for Diwali and the Chhath festivals from othre states. The deceased were identified as Jawahar Sahni, 45, Mukesh Paswan, 40, Thug Paswan, 45, Dhanilal, 45, and Madan Ram, 40, who had returned to their homes from other states.

