Delhi University admissions: Cut-off drops, but seats running out

NEW DELHI: In the second cut-off list announced by Delhi University on Saturday, the percentage went down by 0.50 to 1.75% in many colleges, giving hope to aspirants, but the bad news was that some premier colleges such as Jesus and Mary College and Hindu College have closed admission.

JMC, which pegged 100 percent for BA (Hons) Psychology in the first list, has closed admissions for almost all the courses. The same is the case with Miranda House. JMC, which offers 12 courses in humanities, science and commerce, has closed admissions for courses like political science, psychology, mathematics, economics, B.Com honours and pass.

Ramjas College, which released 100 percent for its BA Programme course with history and political science, the second cut-off list saw a drop 0.5 percent. But the college has closed admissions in the B.Com programme, for which it announced 99.25 % as the first cut-off.

Hindu College, which announced 100 % for BA Political Science, has closed admissions in 14 courses barring BA Economics and B.Com Honours in the unreserved category. It has also closed admissions for reserved category in some courses. But the college announced a drop of 0.50 percent in BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com Honours by fixing 99.25% in the second cut-off.

Hansraj College, which announced 100 percent for B Sc Computer Science, has closed admissions for this course in the unreserved category. The other courses such as B Sc Anthropology, BA Programme (Economics+Commerce) and (History +Economics) have been closed in the unreserved category and OBC. B Sc Botany has also closed in the SC/ST, OBC and EWS categories.

Colleges close admissions for popular courses

Shri Ram College of Commerce, which released 100 per cent for its two premium courses, has dropped between 0.25 to 0.88 per cent in the second cutoff. It has fixed 99.75 for BA Econ omi c s a n d 9 9 . 1 2 f o r B.Com Honours. Deen Dayal Updhayay College, which announced 100 per cent for B.Sc Computer Science, has deducted 1.5 per cent setting the second cut off at 98.5 per cent.

It has closed admissions for B Sc mathematics, zoology, life science, BA programme with a combination of economics and political science and history and political science. Miranda House, which offers 17 courses in the arts and science streams, has closed admissions for 12 popular courses like Political Science, English, Botany, Math, Physics, Zoology, Life science, Geography and Philosophy. Even the less popular courses such as BA Hindi and Sanskrit Honours have been closed.

The college however, reduced the percentage by 0.25 to 0.75% for the remaining courses such as BA Economics and BA History. Lady Shri Ram College closed admission in Mathematics, Philosophy and Sanskrit. The college has maintained 99.50% for BA Economics in the second list while in some courses the cut off has come down by 0.25 to 1.25% in the second list.

DU saw 54 per cent of the seats in UG courses filled in the first round of admissions itself. It received a total number of 60,904 applications from candidates of which 37,807 secured admissions in different Undergraduate courses. Admission against the second cut-off list will begin from October 11 and will continue till October 13.