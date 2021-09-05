STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar’s ‘tarkari’ initiative tastes instant success

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has exhorted the state’s farmers to serve up Har thali main Bihari tarkaari (vegetables produced in Bihar in each plate of food).

Published: 05th September 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Various outlets selling vegetables under the ‘Tarkari’ scheme in Bihar. They have become quite popular among both farmers and buyers

Various outlets selling vegetables under the ‘Tarkari’ scheme in Bihar. They have become quite popular among both farmers and buyers

BIHAR: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has exhorted the state’s farmers to serve up Har thali main Bihari tarkaari (vegetables produced in Bihar in each plate of food). The state’s co-operative department has launched an initiative ‘Tarkaari’ in which fresh vegetables are directly plucked from the fields by farmers and supplied to 3-tier marketing levels created by the department.

Primary Vegetable Co-operative Societies (PVCS) and upper levels of marketing have started giving good returns to the farmers. People living in urban and semi-urban areas no longer go to local markets or traditional haats to buy fresh supplies. Since many families have smartphones these days, even in rural areas, online orders are placed on www.tarkaarimart.in or tarkaarimandi.in and orders are delivered within 24 hours under an all-weather delivery arrangement put in place by the authorities. 

The farmers are registered on the ‘Tarkaari app.’ “It is a god-send for us. We pluck vegetables and supply them to the PVCS. In two-three days, the money is credited to our accounts,” says Manohar Kumar, a vegetable grower in Patna.

The ‘Tarkaari’ branding initiative launched by the Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Federation Ltd drew a good response. The online platform has got more than 11,489 orders to supply to more than 214 metric tonnes of vegetables since it started individual and institutional deliveries. Launched in 2019, it has become a household name because of its transparency in trading and marketing. Sellers like Sitaram Singh, a retired officer at Patna, Niraj Kumar at Darbhanga and Sagar Kumar in Motihari say the brand helped them get fresh organic vegetables at doorsteps.

“During lockdown, the home delivery service of fresh sanitised vegetables in Patna became an instant hit among top government servants, teachers, doctors, businessmen and others.We placed orders online within 24 hours, supply baskets reached us,” says Alok Kumar, a retired teacher at Patliputra. He finds the rates cheaper than open retail markets and quality better.

The brand ‘Tarkaari’ was awarded the AgriBusiness Summit and Agri Award-2021 in Hyderabad on September 2. Bandana Preyashi, secretary of the state cooperative department, says many similar initiatives have been launched such as the Tarkaari Express for wider marketing of vegetables across the country. “Tarkaarimart is the e-commerce platform aimed at formalising the value chain by enabling the buying and selling of vegetables online. This way, farmers are able to bypass intermediaries and sell their produce directly to customers.”

Preyashi adds, “We have set up three unions starting from the PVCSs in 20 districts with 250 Primary Vegetable Cooperative Societies linking more than 15,000 farmers.” Riding over the demand and supply, a turnover of Rs 42 crore was achieved in the last one and a half years of the ‘Tarkaari’ scheme. Government hostels, hotels and other institutions are increasingly becoming fond of the scheme. “We networked with 2,500 vegetable collection centres this year and created ‘farm to market’ platforms.

This initiative moves through a 3-tier sustainable cooperative structure with farmers as members, unions that provide backward and forward linkages for the produces and the VegFed (Vegetable Federation) that does macro-level planning,” says Preyashi. 

It has helped generate employment opportunities. In Bihar, almost all green vegetables are cultivated in over 9.8% of the state’s net cultivable land because of the fertile alluvial soil. “Tarkaari is an ambitious project of the state government that envisages necessary infrastructure for washing, sorting, grading, storing and creating retail outlets,” Preyashi says.

Anand Sharma, the Managing Director of VegFed, says that vegetable growing farmers who are registered with the ‘Tarkaari app’, have been given geotags through which officials can see the status of their fields and produces.  

Popular & transparent
‘Tarkaari’ has become a household name because of its transparency in trading and marketing. The online platform has got about 11.5K orders of more than 214 metric tonnes of vegetables from the time it started individual and institutional deliveries in the last year and-a-half after the launch. During the lockdown, the home delivery of fresh vegetables became a necessary service for the public.  The platform placed orders online and within 24 hours. ‘Tarkaari’ was awarded the AgriBusiness Summit and Agri Award-2021 in Hyderabad on September 2. Other such initiatives are launched such as Tarkaari Express for wider marketing of vegetables across the country. 

People in many urban and semi-urban areas of the state no longer go to local markets for vegetables. They get their supplies through online services. Farmers are also happy with the returns, finds out Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihari tarkaari
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp