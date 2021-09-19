Quiet in Chhattisgarh for now, but leadership split not ruled out

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR : The Congress crisis in Punjab has reignited speculation over leadership that continues to be rife in Chhattisgarh over the power-sharing formula (read rotation of chief minister). It is a ‘wait and watch’ situation over a possible change of guard in the Congress-run state even though Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has reiterated the assertion of AICC’s state in-charge PL Punia that no significant discussion has been held with the high command over the change of leadership.

Health minister TS Singh Deo, who last month said to have reminded former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of the promise of sharing the chief minister’s post, had later claimed, “The party high command has kept its decision safe and reserved on the issue. And every Congressmen will have to comply with the directive that we receive from Delhi”.

ALSO READ: Message for Congress leaders locked in duels?

Amid the unspoken internal rift, Singh Deo did not hide his wishes to become ‘the captain if the person plays in a team’. However, he had avoided adding fuel to speculations. According to the Congress insiders, the party’s central leaders seem to have put the decision over power-sharing on hold owing to apparent differences between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over change of leadership.

“While Priyanka apparently is not in favour of any leadership change in Chhattisgarh, perhaps till the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls keeping in mind the prospect of the Congress, Rahul evidently stands by the commitment given to Baghel and Singh Deo,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.