STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Trafficking: National Commission for Women proposes uniform SOP for states

 The SOP will not only guide the police, women welfare agencies and NGOs but also in rescue and rehabilitation.

Published: 26th June 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Human Trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Women (NCW) plans to come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in various states as each state has its own rules on rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked women. The SOP will not only guide the police, women welfare agencies and NGOs but also in rescue and rehabilitation.

In this regard, the NCW will be holding various workshops with stakeholders, including with different state police units, to bring out an SOP which could be implemented throughout the country.The AHTUs, which was launched in 2007 by drawing personnel from the police and other related departments, with the funding by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is an integrated task force.

Speaking at a seminar on anti-human trafficking awareness, NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that their “focus is on prevention of trafficking” of girls and women.According to government data, 696 AHTUs have been established in various states and Union Territories in the country till 2020.

Dr PM Nair, advisor and expert resource faculty, National Resource Centre of Human Trafficking, Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad, said there should be a single window for grievance redressals. Nair said AHTC should be setup in colleges as there is a need for a youth movement against human trafficking. He said these clubs — already opened in many colleges in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — will not only help in prevention, but will also address demand.

WORKSHOPS IN PIPELINE
National Commission for Women will be holding various workshops with stakeholders, including with different state police units, to bring out an SOP which could be implemented throughout the country

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trafficking National Commission for Women AHTU
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp