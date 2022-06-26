Trafficking: National Commission for Women proposes uniform SOP for states

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) plans to come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in various states as each state has its own rules on rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked women. The SOP will not only guide the police, women welfare agencies and NGOs but also in rescue and rehabilitation.

In this regard, the NCW will be holding various workshops with stakeholders, including with different state police units, to bring out an SOP which could be implemented throughout the country.The AHTUs, which was launched in 2007 by drawing personnel from the police and other related departments, with the funding by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is an integrated task force.

Speaking at a seminar on anti-human trafficking awareness, NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that their “focus is on prevention of trafficking” of girls and women.According to government data, 696 AHTUs have been established in various states and Union Territories in the country till 2020.

Dr PM Nair, advisor and expert resource faculty, National Resource Centre of Human Trafficking, Raksha Shakti University, Ahmedabad, said there should be a single window for grievance redressals. Nair said AHTC should be setup in colleges as there is a need for a youth movement against human trafficking. He said these clubs — already opened in many colleges in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — will not only help in prevention, but will also address demand.

