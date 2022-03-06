Intermittent fasting for a healthy lifestyle

Deepika Rathod By

In today’s column, I will be discussing about maintaining a healthy lifestyle through intermittent fasting that helps in giving rest to the digestion process and cleanses the toxins out of the body. It takes about 10-12 hours for the liver to use up all its sugar storage. When the cells are finally done with digestion and the sugar storage is used up completely during the fast, the body starts burning stored fat and produces ketone bodies that are known as the state of ketosis that releases free hydrogen molecules. These molecules then bond with oxygen molecules in the blood and water is formed internally. This freshly synthesised metabolic water is purest in its form as it is free of toxins found in the water we drink. This water helps purify our blood and lymph intensively through an internal filtration process resulting in a purified and detoxified body.

The process

To start with intermittent fasting, finish your dinner around sunset and drink only plain water after that. Do not consume supplements, herbal teas or any liquid. The next morning, when you feel hungry, start with 300ml-400ml lemon water and swirl in the mouth for a few seconds, then sip down slowly to keep the body alkaline. Follow it up with fruits and nuts to get digestive enzymes and alkaline dose. After about an hour, enjoy your cooked meal and follow your routine. If you are trying intermittent fasting for the first time, you might face certain side effects. Here’s how you can deal with them.