Intermittent fasting for a healthy lifestyle

Intermittent fasting helps remove toxins from the body resulting in improved energy

Published: 06th March 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fasting

To start with intermittent fasting, finish your dinner around sunset and drink only plain water after that. Do not consume supplements, herbal teas or any liquid.

In today’s column, I will be discussing about maintaining a healthy lifestyle through intermittent fasting that helps in giving rest to the digestion process and cleanses the toxins out of the body. It takes about 10-12 hours for the liver to use up all its sugar storage. When the cells are finally done with digestion and the sugar storage is used up completely during the fast, the body starts burning stored fat and produces ketone bodies that are known as the state of ketosis that releases free hydrogen molecules. These molecules then bond with oxygen molecules in the blood and water is formed internally. This freshly synthesised metabolic water is purest in its form as it is free of toxins found in the water we drink. This water helps purify our blood and lymph intensively through an internal filtration process resulting in a purified and detoxified body.

The process

To start with intermittent fasting, finish your dinner around sunset and drink only plain water after that. Do not consume supplements, herbal teas or any liquid. The next morning, when you feel hungry, start with 300ml-400ml lemon water and swirl in the mouth for a few seconds, then sip down slowly to keep the body alkaline. Follow it up with fruits and nuts to get digestive enzymes and alkaline dose. After about an hour, enjoy your cooked meal and follow your routine. If you are trying intermittent fasting for the first time, you might face certain side effects. Here’s how you can deal with them.

  • Back pain: If the pain is severe, apply warm sesame oil and massage gently.
  • Blackouts: Sudden standing or moving from a resting position will cause the blood to flow to the legs, causing blackouts. When fasting, use correct posture while standing or sitting.
  • Headache: Toxins can cause muscle tightness in the neck and shoulder area that can result in tension headaches. Focus on deep breathing or taking steam with eucalyptus oil.
  • Tightness: Muscles around neck, shoulder, arms, stomach or legs can be affected, as toxins accumulate in it. Light stretching helps improve blood circulation.
  • Nausea: When waste is released quickly by the lymph glands, some toxic overloads are taken by the liver and secreted with bile into the stomach. This causes nausea. Try ginger lemon juice mixed in a cup of warm water and sip on it slowly.
