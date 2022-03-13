Channel your inner beast; Malviya Nagar’s Fitness Nation Gym in Delhi 

Dyuti Roy By

If you were to enter Malviya Nagar’s Fitness Nation Gym on Saturday morning, you would have witnessed about 13 individuals indulging in a unique workout. “You don’t need to have any experience to practise Animal Flow. Neither are there any age restrictions.

However, everyone will have their own set of limitations. We believe in regress to progress,” shared Bengaluru-based Animal Flow master trainer Sweta Devraj. These 13 fitness enthusiasts—Yoga instructors, dancers, athletes, etc.,—were in Delhi from different parts of India to attend a two-day Animal Flow workshop, which will conclude today.

Sweta Devraj performing

the beast flow

Go with the flow

Founded by an American named Mike Fitch in 2010, Animal Flow—the workout is primarily performed on all fours, similar to an animal—is a ground-based movement workout that incorporates various techniques of fitness regimens such as Yoga and gymnastics under one umbrella workout. A personal trainer at the time, Fitch had been looking at new ways to diversify his fitness routine.

After having experimented with breakdancing, parkour, and gymnastics, he came up with a new form of workout that is heavily based on body movements. “While for other workouts, you move your hands around your body, in Animal Flow your hands are fixed to the ground and you move your body around it. It is a different feeling, and it gives a sort of grounding sensation. It looks like a glorified dance, but each movement can be used for a variety of fitness regimens,” explained Devraj, who was introduced to Animal Flow in 2017.

Among the participants was Sahil Bhatia from Naraina Vihar who had never attended an Animal Flow workshop prior to this. Bhatia, a dancer for the past 10 years, mentioned, “What I like best about this workout is that it is an organic and dynamic way of pursuing fitness beyond traditional weightlifting. I know some of the movements because of my background in dance, but there is still so much to learn,” said Bhatia.

Activate your beast mode

The two-day workshop commenced with Devraj explaining core elements of the Animal Flow workout. To make it as engaging, she encouraged the participants to talk to each other throughout the workshop and help assess their progress along the way. When asked what they thought about the regimen, Pradip—a Yoga instructor who travelled from Rishikesh to attend this workshop—shared, “It is a more comfortable form of workout. In today’s time, when so many people are becoming fitness conscious, it is a great way to begin one’s fitness journey.”

Along with a warm-up session, the first half of the workshop explored various movements of Animal Flow such as the baby beast flow, crab flow, and ape flow. The workshop is also part of the training required to become a certified Animal Flow instructor. Each participant is expected to send the master trainer a detailed video of a flow choreographed by them within 90 days after completion of their sessions.

Keeping it a mix of anecdotes and instructions, Devraj ensured that the first day was informative. Talking about the success of this workout in recent times, Millie Saroha from Noida, a professional golfer who has practised this workout with her friends earlier, concluded, “If you think of fitness regimens, there are specific props that need to be a part of it. Animal Flow is very accessible. You just need a floor, your body, and you can just flow!