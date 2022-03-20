Not allowed to reopen yet, street vendors in crisis

Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain By

NEW DELHI: With the city government had lifted all the Covid-19 restrictions, businesses are getting back on track. The situation of the market is slowly getting better, as the cafes and restaurants are working in full capacity, following all protocols such as sanitisation, maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks.

Business owners and traders are expecting better outcome slowly, but the street vendors and hawkers are still facing problems as they are prohibited from opening their shops on the streets. Due to unemployment, they are forced to go back to their hometowns.

Ashok Randhawa, market association head, Sarojini Nagar market, said “The situation is now heading towards a better phase for all the shopkeepers and traders.”

The sale rates are increasing day by day and markets are seen abuzz with large crowds. The Sarojini Nagar market, a place mainly for the youth, has started seeing good turnouts of students as the schools and colleges have also reopened.

More rush is seen on the weekends as compared to weekdays; however, it’s a completely different case for the hawkers and street vendors.

Pushpender Singh, a street hawker said, “It is a very difficult situation for us. Most of us have lost our earning sources and now we have no option but to go back home. We are not able to feed our family or pay our kids' school fees.”

He added, “We are in a hope for a better lookout by the government in our favour as we have no place for setting up our business.”

Also, the war between Ukraine and Russia had a huge impact on the Indian market and the economy. Prices of certain goods are rising which is a red flag as there will be further inflation.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, the market association of Sadar Bazar said, “Markets are fully functional, it is a great comeback as the shopkeepers are earning double the profit after a drastic backlash due to lockdown and odd-even rule.

He said that they are not against any street hawkers and vendors but they want the government to provide them help to get their business back on track.

Hawkers left with no earning, forced to go back

