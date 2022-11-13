Home The Sunday Standard

District judge in Bihar pays off debt of elderly man in cash

Rajendra Chouhan reached the Lok Adalat where he was called to settle an issue related to delay in payment of his bank loan worth Rs 18,000.

Published: 13th November 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

PATNA: Moved by the plight of an elderly man, a district judge in Bihar paid off his debt in cash on Saturday. The touching story of humanism unfolded at a Lok Adalat held in Jehanabad in central Bihar.

Rajendra Chouhan reached the Lok Adalat where he was called to settle an issue related to delay in payment of his bank loan worth Rs 18,000. When he left his home, he had just Rs 5,000 in his pocket, while a man accompanying him was carrying Rs 3,000. They still were short of Rs 10,000.

Seeing the plight of the frail-looking Chouhan, the district judge Rakesh Kumar Singh immediately took out Rs 10,000 from his pocket and paid the remaining amount to clear the dues. Chouhan while talking to newspersons with folded hands prayed to the God for his blessing to the ‘Judge Saheb’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar judge Lok Adalat
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp