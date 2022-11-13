District judge in Bihar pays off debt of elderly man in cash

Express News Service By

PATNA: Moved by the plight of an elderly man, a district judge in Bihar paid off his debt in cash on Saturday. The touching story of humanism unfolded at a Lok Adalat held in Jehanabad in central Bihar.

Rajendra Chouhan reached the Lok Adalat where he was called to settle an issue related to delay in payment of his bank loan worth Rs 18,000. When he left his home, he had just Rs 5,000 in his pocket, while a man accompanying him was carrying Rs 3,000. They still were short of Rs 10,000.

Seeing the plight of the frail-looking Chouhan, the district judge Rakesh Kumar Singh immediately took out Rs 10,000 from his pocket and paid the remaining amount to clear the dues. Chouhan while talking to newspersons with folded hands prayed to the God for his blessing to the ‘Judge Saheb’.

