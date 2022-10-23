Home The Sunday Standard

In battle for Bihar, Amit Shah plans to visit Nitish’s home turf

This will be Shah’s fourth visit to the state in four months, including the recent one to Saran district to participate in the 120th birth anniversary of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan. 

Published: 23rd October 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

PATNA:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar’s Nalanda district, the native place of his bete noire and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to participate in a meeting of booth-level functionaries of the party in December.

This will be Shah’s fourth visit to the state in four months, including the recent one to Saran district to participate in the 120th birth anniversary of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan. In September, Shah had visited Purnia and Kishanganj districts.

Sharing information about Shah’s proposed visit, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that modalities are being finalised by the top leadership “BJP is holding meetings with booth presidents in every district. Such a meeting is proposed to be held in Nalanda district in December. Amit Shah is among the prominent leaders to address workers on the occasion,” he told the media.

Shah’s proposed visit is being viewed as a significant step towards the BJP’s ‘Mission Bihar’ in the wake of the 2024 general elections. Shah’s frequent visits to Bihar have, however, left leaders of the grand alliance led by RJD, JD(U), Congress and Left parties unfazed. Shah, who had remained out of political campaign during 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar, first visited the state Bihar this year on July 31 to participate in the all-India convention of frontal organisations of the BJP in Patna.

Shah’s next visit was to Purnea and Kishanganj on September 23. Both the districts have sizeable Muslim population. It was said that his visit to the Seemanchal region was part of BJP larger game plan to strengthen its base there. On October 11, Shah visited, Jayaprakash Narayan’s birthplace, Sitab Diara, where he unveiled a statue of JP, and made a veiled attack on Nitish and Lalu Prasad, two of JP’s disciples.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Amit Shah Nitish Kumar Nalanda
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp