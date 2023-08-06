Home The Sunday Standard

Lalu-Rahul meet sparks rumours on Nitish cabinet rejig

Meanwhile, Tejashwi spoke with the media that the relief granted to Rahul was a victory of the judicial process in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is greeted by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in New Delhi, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday asserted that his party would get adequate representation in the cabinet and its leaders would also be accommodated in the state’s boards and commissions.

On Friday, Rahul had met Lalu and his son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti in New Delhi. Singh said the cabinet expansion was also discussed in the meeting and that a date would soon be decided after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav hold discussions in this regard.

Singh also added that several party leaders would also find a place in the state’s boards and commissions. He said that several boards and commissions had to be reconstituted and Congress leaders would definitely find places in them.

On the Supreme Court’s decision to stay Rahul’s conviction in the defamation case for alleged remarks against the Modi community, leading to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Singh asserted that his party always held that Rahul was implicated in the case.“Truth can be harassed but not defeated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi spoke with the media that the relief granted to Rahul was a victory of the judicial process in the country. He said that his party had welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict and that Rahul was never scared of BJP. “A person who gets scared will be defeated. We are fighting and we will win,” he remarked.

