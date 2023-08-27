G20 members agree to use ‘culture’ as tool to tackle challenges

Parvez Sultan By

VARANASI: The cultural ministers of G20 countries on Saturday called for a strengthened and effective global coalition to bolster the fight against their illicit trafficking of cultural property.

They also welcomed the progress made at national, regional or international levels towards resolving issues and enabling the return and restitution of cultural property to their countries and communities of origin.

The Group of ministers expressed concern over 'continued looting and illicit trafficking of cultural property – including through the rise of the online market and other digital and social platforms.

All these points are part of the 19-point Outcome Document that was unanimously adopted by them during the G20 cultural ministers meeting held on Saturday in Varanasi under India's presidency.

The only exception was the issue of the Russia -Ukraine war on which the member countries had different views.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," read the document.

Terming the eight-month-long discussions held by the Culture Working Group (CWG) of G20 countries under India’s presidency as "inclusive and collaborative," Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday announced that almost all points in the outcome document have found unanimous consensus.

The four prominent priorities that were added to the document are ‘protection and restitution of cultural property’, ‘harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future’, ‘promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy’ and ‘leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of cultural heritage’.

According to the culture ministry officials, the G20 culture ministers have agreed to harness the transformative power of culture to address multifaceted development challenges such as climate change, rising inequalities and the impact of digital transformation among others.

“Under India’s Presidency, we have tried to capture the spirit of our collective vision and commitment to progress together. Through our combined wisdom and shared responsibility, we can transform the challenges that lie before us into opportunities, raising the profile of culture within our public policies while consolidating the positioning of culture as an engine for sustainable and inclusive development,” said Reddy at the culmination of G20 culture ministers meeting that held in Varanasi on Saturday.

The minister suggested naming the unanimously adopted 'Outcome Document' as ‘Kashi Culture Pathway’, which was agreed upon by the members. It summarizes the commitments and consensus arrived at by the G20 culture ministers on the priorities articulated by the CWG under India’s G20 Presidency.

On the occasion, Reddy also released a special edition stamp to commemorate the hallmark campaign ‘Culture Unites All’, an initiative of the Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the meeting through a video message. Regarding the restitution of cultural properties, Modi on Saturday said that the tangible heritage is not only of material value but also the history and identity of a nation.

Modi further said that everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage.

“Cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations,” he added.

In his address, Modi also said that he is delighted because the G20 meeting is taking place in Varanasi or Kashi, which is his parliamentary constituency.

“Kashi is known to be a treasure chest of knowledge, duty and truth and it is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India”, the PM remarked and suggested the guests witness the the Ganga Aarti program, pay a visit to Sarnath and try out the lip-smacking delicacies of the city.

