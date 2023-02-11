Free power, LPG, healthcare for all: Inside Congress' Meghalaya poll manifesto

Prasanta Mazumdar By

TURA: The Congress on Saturday made 14 commitments to the people in election-bound Meghalaya.

The promises made through the party’s election manifesto include free healthcare for all, free education for every girl child, a free roof for every BPL family, Rs 500 crore corpus fund for building infrastructure for religious gatherings, 200 units of free power and free LPG cylinder to each household with consumption expenditure below the poverty line and one job to every household through the promotion of mass entrepreneurship.

"Our first and foremost commitment is to protect our rich indigenous traditions and cultures and preserve the unity and diversity of the state. Our goal has always been to work for the state where every religion is respected and no one is discriminated against for their culture or belief systems unlike other political parties, particularly the BJP which believes in destroying the very idea of India enshrined in our Constitution," the Congress said.

The party said it was committed to providing free healthcare for the citizens under its soon-to-be-unveiled Free Health Care Scheme.

"We are committed to providing free education to every girl child from kindergarten to XII standard. This initiative of ours will go a long way in empowering every girl child to fulfil her dream, ambition and aspiration," the party said.

The grand old party also promised to provide every household Below Poverty Line (BPL) with quality roofing materials in a phased implementation.

"We will establish a dedicated State University with a special focus on job-oriented and market-ready courses such as IOT (Internet of Things), Block Chain Technology, IT and ITES. We are committed to establishing a Special Urban Police Force which will be modern, people-friendly and equipped to handle city-based crime scenarios using the latest technology and equipment," the party said.

"We will restore the dignity of all teachers. No more delay in salaries. Our teachers don’t have to resort to dharna or protests for their legitimate demands. We respect you and your profession and your justified demands will be fulfilled because we respect the dignity of your profession and acknowledge your selfless service," the manifesto reads.

The Congress further promised to establish an exclusive market for women where products with "Proudly Made in Meghalaya" tag will be marketed and sold. It proposed to augment the power supply by an additional 500MW through clean and green technologies.

